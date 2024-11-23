Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,926 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.90 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $1,862,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,765,168.06. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,160,251.80. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,795 shares of company stock valued at $34,673,866. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

