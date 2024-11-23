Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 4,103.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after buying an additional 1,021,731 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Exelon by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,344,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after buying an additional 678,490 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 131.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 345,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Exelon Stock Down 1.5 %

Exelon stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.