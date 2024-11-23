First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after buying an additional 190,799 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,928 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $93.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

