First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

CIBR stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $48.36 and a one year high of $65.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

