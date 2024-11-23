Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 570,293 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 333.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in Ford Motor by 535.9% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 76,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

