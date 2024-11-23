Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,095 shares of company stock worth $4,058,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.