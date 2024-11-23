Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.3 %

FBIN stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.