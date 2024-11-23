Francois Lionel Poirier Sells 118,243 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier sold 118,243 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.38, for a total value of C$8,085,219.85.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$69.65 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$43.83 and a 1-year high of C$70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.04.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.54.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

