Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $758.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

