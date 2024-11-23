GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.02.

GEV stock opened at $349.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $357.09.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

