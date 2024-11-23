HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,967 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 34.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,249,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $64.51 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

