Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HESM. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,257.40. The trade was a 11.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.51. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.6846 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 115.68%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

