Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives $58.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,105,348. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,482,255.68. This represents a 5.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,990,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 83.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $49.66 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

