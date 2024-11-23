Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

INGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:INGM opened at $22.00 on Monday. Ingram Micro has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

