International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $25.55. International General Insurance shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 18,373 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International General Insurance from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

International General Insurance Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.21.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. International General Insurance had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 198.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in International General Insurance by 276.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 67,809 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International General Insurance by 35.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in International General Insurance by 31.6% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 45,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Further Reading

