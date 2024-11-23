iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after buying an additional 107,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 443,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,406,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

