Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Shares of JACK stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $86.20.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 172.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

