JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 198.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 607.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 43.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JKS opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

JKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Recommended Stories

