JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

