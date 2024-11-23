JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 4.89% of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMSI opened at $50.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

