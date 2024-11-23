KBC Group NV Has $93,000 Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,645,000 after buying an additional 238,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 53.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,253,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,695,000 after buying an additional 242,721 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The trade was a 11.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $1,245,713. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -879.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

