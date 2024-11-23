KeyCorp Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $23.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GTES. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

GTES stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Gates Industrial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $520,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 333.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 799.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,761,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

