Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 275.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS opened at $243.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.91 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

