Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 374,717,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -102.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

