MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,022,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 602.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 20,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 316,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $280.40 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.23 and a 52 week high of $307.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.34.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

