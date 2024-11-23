MAI Capital Management Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $487.62 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 37.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.