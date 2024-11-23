MAI Capital Management Has $544,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,840,000 after purchasing an additional 548,402 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,119,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,962,000 after purchasing an additional 423,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after buying an additional 337,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

