MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,042 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,312,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 141,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $13,355,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

