MAI Capital Management Sells 1,250 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,784 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,261.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 943,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 932,216 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,586,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,094,000 after acquiring an additional 735,816 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.