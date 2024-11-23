MAI Capital Management Sells 1,382 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hubbell by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. This represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $460.81 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $293.91 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.56.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

