MAI Capital Management Sells 3,158 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,433,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,744,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 503,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $51.91 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.