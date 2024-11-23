MAI Capital Management Sells 4,654 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 238,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.11.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

