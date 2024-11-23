Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceeto Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 313,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,596,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 50,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,142,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $227.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.28 and a 12-month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.