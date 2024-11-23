Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwind Capital raised its holdings in Medpace by 800.1% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,610 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,343,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1,028.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 106,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $413.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $337.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.42 and its 200-day moving average is $373.77. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.80 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

