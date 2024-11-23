Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $90.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,023,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Moderna has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

