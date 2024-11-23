monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,176,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,299,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 171.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after buying an additional 172,919 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,707,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $284.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 694.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $324.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.83.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.81.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

