MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $281.76, but opened at $306.22. MongoDB shares last traded at $319.26, with a volume of 661,635 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Wedbush raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.54.
MongoDB Trading Up 5.4 %
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,034,249. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
