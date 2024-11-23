Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after purchasing an additional 93,362 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 290,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 275,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 191,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,276,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $580.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $832.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $822.93. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $538.00 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,250. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $26,709,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

