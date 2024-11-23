Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,174,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,546,000 after purchasing an additional 275,209 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 13.7% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,175,000 after buying an additional 268,198 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.