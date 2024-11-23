Morgan Stanley Cuts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $42.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

NYSE:VVV opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Valvoline declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 101,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $9,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

