Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 818,838 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,429,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 54,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

VNO opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -146.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

