Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,323,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 10.6% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $797,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,619,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $8,824,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,658,649.92. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 485,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,827,379.40. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,673,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

