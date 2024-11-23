Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Gentex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

