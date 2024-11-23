Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $91,053,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $103,363,000 after purchasing an additional 602,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 292,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 768.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $115.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $117.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

