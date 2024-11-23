Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of NOV worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NOV by 67.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

In other news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $28,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,311.10. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

