Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $209,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4810.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.