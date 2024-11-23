Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 131.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $191.71 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.66 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.07 and its 200 day moving average is $222.79. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

