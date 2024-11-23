Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,904 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 283,190 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 892,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 863,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 687,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after buying an additional 65,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $199.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.45 and its 200-day moving average is $147.64. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.60 and a 12-month high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

