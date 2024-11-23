Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 112.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,963 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MARA worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MARA by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MARA during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in MARA by 173.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,622 shares of company stock worth $2,399,805. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 5.52.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

