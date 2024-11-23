Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 257,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDU. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 3.4 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

